Brandy Shirk has a birthday coming soon, and make no mistake, this girl really knows how to throw a party. Where some celebrate another year older with dinner out and a cake with candles, Brandy takes these traditions to a whole new level. Ever the generous hostess, the dinner and cake at Brandy’s party will be sufficient to feed hundreds of her guests.

No birthday would be complete without gifts, and Brandy has a unique plan for those too. In fact, she’s already hard at work gathering as many as she can. In addition to family, friends and a number of local businesses, she’s already received responses from some big names outside of the community- the Knoxville Raceway, the Minnesota Viking and Gary Sinese Foundation, to name a few.

For you see, the gifts Brandy seeks are not for herself. They’re for a special charity she has designated. This year, Brandy’s Birthday Wish is to raise money for Cedar Valley Honor Flight, the non-profit organization that sends area veterans to Washington, DC to tour the national monuments and memorials created in their honor as a way to thank them for their service to the nation. Previous birthday wishes have raised money to support the homeless in Texas, Inner City Slickers in Cedar Falls and the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

On November 11, Brandy’s birthday party will take place at the La Porte City Golf Club from 5-11 PM. In addition to a dinner, cash bar and music, a 50/50 raffle will be held, along with a silent and live auction. All proceeds from the birthday bash will be donated to Cedar Valley Honor Flight.

If you have a unique item you’d like to contribute for the auctions, there is still time to make a donation. Can’t make it to the party on November 11 but want to contribute? Send donations to Brandy Shirk, 116 Pleasant Drive, La Porte City, IA 50651. Checks should be made payable to “Cedar Valley Honor Flight.”

The growing list of auction items includes:

Gary Sinese Foundation – autographed photo and other items; Minnesota Vikings – autographed Stefon Diggs photo; Gilbertville Locker – “Weekend Bundles” of meat; Double Lung Archery – sweatshirt; Bob Wood – autographed ball caps, framed prints; Pat Wood – queen-sized quilt; Quilter’s WIndow – quilted table runner; The Other Place (Evansdale) – gift certificates; Jasper’s RV – framed print, die-cast SUV and trailer; Retrieving Freedom – assorted items; Anheuser-Busch – Budweiser crate cooler; Bill Colwell Ford – oil change certificates, car detailing kit; Kate’s Barn Quilts – custom barn quilt; Jeremy Kennedy – handmade wooden lamp; Jim and Jody Mueller – American flag flown on the USS Arizona with case, USS Arizona cap and memorial coin, Longaberger baskets; Alex Eischeid, A.E. MetalWerx – Fallen Soldier Battle Cross; Casey’s General Store – 2-$50 gift cards; Penny Ohrt – Norwex cutting board; Nielson’s Honey Farm – honey; Louise Mueller – quilt; Arlene Kane – crocheted baby afghan blanket; Den Herder Veterinary Hospital – gift bag and $50 gift certificate; Smitty’s Bar – Patio Party with 50 free drinks; Candace Patterson – patriotic stocking caps; Gary Ingersoll – framed pictures;Silver Eagle Harley-Davidson/Yamaha – tumblers and glasses; Wayne Paulsen, The Wood Shop (Keystone) – custom-made wood pen; Knoxville Raceway – Two tickets for the Knoxville Nationals (Sept. 13-15, 2018)