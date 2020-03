The Union Knight Football team is excited to announce that senior Brayden Grosse has been one of 42 athletes invited to participate in the 48th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl. Brayden, who is projected to play defensive back in the game, was a standout running back and defensive back for the Knights.

This year the Shrine Bowl will be played in Cedar Falls at the UNI-Dome on Saturday, July 18.

Tickets are $11.00 in advance, or $15.00 at the gate.