Brennyn Jo Powers was born on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 9:05 AM. She weighed 6 lbs, 4.1 ounces and measured 18½ inches long.

She was welcomed home by her parents, Josh and Jody Powers, and her big brother Brayden Powers.

Brennyn‘s grandparents are John and LaDonna Messer of Dysart, and Tom and Donna Powers of Waterloo. Great Grandmother is Arlene Kruger of Garrison.