The City Council of La Porte City filled the vacant seat among its ranks by appointing Brett Hakeman on February 11. Hakeman will complete the remaining term of Mike Johnson, which expires January 1, 2020, unless La Porte City voters petition for a special election. Johnson stepped down from his Council position following his retirement last month. Hakeman was the lone citizen who submitted a letter of interest for the position.

In other business, the Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 544, which would require motor vehicles to stop before exiting the Dollar General drive before proceeding on East Reinbeck Road. Passage of the ordinance requires three readings, with the second scheduled for the next Council meeting on February 25.

The Council also adopted Resolution 19-08, which transfers $100,000 from the Equipment Replacement Fund in the form of an interfund loan to the Capital Projects Fund. This will allow for the payment of engineering and design costs associated with the Main Street Rehabilitation Project. The loan will be repaid when the City receives bond proceeds for the project, which could get underway in 2020.

Deputy Clerk Amanda Stocks gave the Council an update on the City Ball Diamonds Project. The City intends to apply for two grants to help fund the undertaking- a Wellmark Grant of up to $100,000 and a Land Air & Water Conservation Grant of up to $75,000.

The Council also adopted a Disaster Recovery Plan for Financial Systems. The plan identifies critical systems, applications and materials to be safeguarded in the event of a critical failure to ensure continuity of City financial operations.