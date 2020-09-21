The Bridge to Bridge Ride, which is a bike ride on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Registration will be from 7:30 through 10 AM, which will reduce the size of the group at the starting area. There will not be a group start this year due to the pandemic, so after registering riders must begin the ride to help maintain safe social distances for all participants.

The starting point for the ride will be Cedar River Park in Waterloo with parking available around the Waterloo Boat House. The route will follow the Cedar Valley Lakes Trail in Waterloo, the River Forest Road Trail, the Gilbert Drive Trail and the Trail of Angels in Evansdale and on to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. The round-trip mileage for this route is about 45 miles. Along the way, the Gilbertville depot will be open and water will be available at the La Porte City gazebo next to the bridge. This year the ride celebrates the replacement of the Wolf Creek Bridge which has been closed since 2015.

The virtual grand opening for the bridge was held on September 2, 2020. With the Wolf Creek Bridge now open, the Cedar Valley Nature Trail is complete from Evansdale to Hiawatha.

What about Covid-19? Here are the steps taken to reduce the risk:

Masked riders are asked to register after 7:30 AM and before 10 am. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

After registering, please leave the area and start your ride. This will spread the riders out over the trail.

Masks must be worn when you stop at a business or cannot socially distance.

While riding do not form a large group.

There will not be a ride “leader” or a “sweeper.”

If you have Covid-19 symptoms you are not allowed to ride. If you have been exposed to Covid-19, remember you can still spread the virus before you feel ill. Please be mindful of others.

Have a good, safe ride, one that is courtesy of the Cedar Trails Partnership group, who is sponsoring this year’s event.