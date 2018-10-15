Hawkins Memorial Library is excited to introduce online magazine checkouts for patrons on Bridges. The feature will be available for a year; staff will gauge patron interest and usage to determine if it should become a permanent feature of the eLibrary.

Magazines are currently available on Bridges as a special collection through both the OverDrive and Libby app, and through the library website. They have no wait lists or holds, do not count towards checkout limits, and provide readers the option to renew their selections. Readers can also download magazines on Libby for offline use.

Bridges is Iowa’s eLibrary where you can check out and download ebooks, audiobooks, videos and now magazines for free. There are thousands of borrowing options available with new titles added all the time. Check out up to three titles at a time with your library card. Items are automatically returned when the checkout period has expired so there are never any overdue fines to worry about.

Contact Hawkins Memorial Library, or call 319-342-3025, if you have questions.