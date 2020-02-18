By Tim J. Mitchell

Union High School’s musical theatre entry of “Bright Star” has been selected to perform at the All-State Speech Festival for the Iowa High School Speech Association. Members of the ensemble are: Natalie Tecklenburg, Riley Davis, Noah Damro, Tyson Fleshner, Sunshine Gray, and Carlie Hoppe. The students earned this achievement by creating the blocking and choreography, as well as rehearsing this entry with minimal adult direction.

A unique aspect to the Iowa High School Speech Contest is the fact that all schools in the state compete on an equal basis regardless of size. Despite its size, Union has traditionally competed at a high level when it comes to quality musical theatre performances. Since 2002, “Bright Star” is the 29th musical theatre entry from Union to be named to the All-State Festival. Union’s musical theatre performances have become a constant fixture at the All-State Festival, having been named the banner-winning Critique’s Choice Award winner as the top performance in the state three different times over an 18 year span.

This year’s festival is Saturday, Feb. 22nd in Ames and is open to the public. Wristbands for admission can be purchased at the Union High School office during normal business hours.