By Ava Mills, Reporter

The Bruce Boosters 4-H Club has had a busy first half of the year since kicking off the club year in September.

At our first meeting, our club built a scarecrow for a contest sponsored by Benton County Extension. Scarecrows from 4-H clubs all over Benton County were displayed on the courthouse lawn in Vinton, and ours was chosen the winner! We received a pizza party that we can use at a later date.

On November 10, members participated in a welding workshop taught by two dads in our club, Tom Lowe and Jake Hinebaugh. Every member learned about welding safety, how to run a welder, and each took home a welded horseshoe project of napkin holders, table holders, clovers, or hearts.

The next day, 25 members participated in a skating party at the Vinton Skate Center, sponsored by the Benton County Friends of 4-H.

At our November meeting, we heard a very interesting presentation by Mr. Rex Raub on wildlife conservation and trapping. He showed many interesting pelts and shared a lot of information about the furry animals that live among us.

Before our December meeting, we raked the church yard at American Lutheran Church in La Porte City, where we hold many of our meetings. Together we raked up 10 bags of leaves!

We also collected Socks for Seniors, organized by the Vinton Newspaper Group, at our December meeting. The socks will be donated to senior citizens all over Benton County. We donated 87 pairs.

After our December meeting and gift exchange, we traveled to Fairbank, where we enjoyed a delicious, traditional Amish meal. We stuffed ourselves with plate after plate of yummy food, then our host, Mrs. Detweiler, answered questions about the Amish lifestyle.

The next day, we rolled out of bed to serve concessions and a bake sale at the JV wrestling tournament at Union High School. We made a nice profit to fund more of our club’s activities.

Club County Awards

Every year 4-H clubs in Benton County have an awards ceremony to summarize and finalize their year. At the 2018 ceremony on November 4, several members of the Bruce Boosters 4-H Club were recognized for project awards and other honors. They were:

Jillian Hanson: Jr. $15.00 Challenge

Lydia Albertsen: Jr. Meat Goat, Jr. Photography, Outstanding Jr. in club

Alana Fleming: Jr. Sewing & Needle Arts, Jr. Horse

Olivia Hanson: Jr. Working Exhibit, Jr. Home Improvement, Jr. Dog, Most Improved Intermediate in club, Outstanding Secretary’s Book

Christopher Fleming: Outstanding Intermediate in club

Josie Werner: Most Improved Intermediate in club

Rylee Sash: Outstanding Sr. in club

Wesley Hanson: Royal Tuttle Outstanding Sr. Award, County Sr. Scholarship

Maureen Hanson: Benton County Leader of the Year