The Bruce Boosters 4-H Club was well-represented this year at the Benton County Fair in Vinton.

Five members earned trips to the Iowa State Fair with their static exhibits and communications projects, including: Lydia Albertsen, Ava Mehlert and Olivia Hanson, working exhibit; Gabe Hanson, home improvement; Olivia Hanson, woodworking; Ava Mehlert, photography; and Payton Sash, photography.

Members with Awards of Excellence that were considered for State Fair were Joe Bistline, woodworking; Christopher Fleming, food and nutrition; Gabe Hanson, food and nutrition; Wesley Hanson, mechanics; Jacob Lowe, photography; Ava Mehlert, photography; and Payton Sash, photography and self-determined.

One highlight for the Bruce Boosters was graduating senior Ryan Miller earning both Champion and Reserve Champion honors in the beef rate-of-gain contest. Miller has placed in the top 5 of rate-of-gain animals every year for the past five years. Outstanding Junior citations for first-year exhibitors were awarded to Harrison Bistline and Alana Fleming (3). The livestock shows included many other highlights for the Bruce Boosters as well, including: Ava Mehlert was the reserve champion junior showman in the meat goat show. Olivia Hanson was champion junior dairy showman and had the reserve champion dairy steer. She also was the champion bucket-bottle calf exhibitor. Wesley Hanson showed the champion dairy steer, and was 5th place in beef rate-of-gain. Gabe Hanson showed the champion purebred cow-calf pair, and was champion intermediate beef showman. He also showed the reserve champion junior dairy animal and champion Brown Swiss. Christopher Fleming showed the champion walk-trot horse; champion junior ranch horse; reserve champion junior horsemanship; and champion junior barrels. Layton Smutz was reserve champion novice dog obedience exhibitor. Other Bruce Boosters exhibiting at the fair included Bobbie Hilmer, Jenna Lane, Gunnar Moen, Olivia Sash, Rylee Sash and Clayton Sparks.