By Maureen Hanson

Members of the Bruce Boosters 4-H Club achieved many noteworthy accomplishments at the 2018 Benton County Fair in Vinton.

Seven club members exhibited entries that were chosen to advance to the 2018 Iowa State Fair. In addition to the Static Exhibitors pictured below, Joe Bistline, Lydia Albertsen, Olivia Hanson and Ava Mehlert will be performing in the 4-H State Fair “Share the Fun” talent show. And Lydia Albertsen and Olivia Hanson will be presenting an educational working exhibit at the State Fair.

Outstanding Junior citations for excellent state exhibits by first-year members were awarded to Ella Grote, Jillian Hanson (3), Lorelei Hinebaugh, and Lily Schmitz (2).

Members with Awards of Excellence for static exhibits that were considered for State Fair were Alana Fleming, Gabe Hanson, Olivia Hanson, Jenna Lane, Ava Mehlert (2), and Lincoln Mehlert.

Bruce Boosters exhibiting livestock also were recognized for a number of outstanding achievements, including:

Lydia Albertsen showed the reserve champion laying hen in the poultry show.

Alana Fleming was the champion junior pole racer, reserve champion junior barrel racer, and reserve champion walk-trot in the horse show.

Christopher Fleming showed the reserve champion overall halter horse.

Gabe Hanson showed the champion “all other breeds” beef breeding heifer, and was the champion senior and winners’ dairy showman.

Jillian Hanson showed the champion dairy steer and reserve champion bucket-bottle calf.

Olivia Hanson was the champion intermediate dairy showman, and showed the champion pre-novice obedience dog.

Lorelei Hinebaugh was the overall champion handler in the dog show.

Other Bruce Boosters exhibiting at the fair included Harrison Bistline, Mae Deaton, Clayton Sparks and Josie Werner.