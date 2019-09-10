Beginning in September, Hawkins Memorial Library is offering a monthly Magformers Building Day at the library. Magformers is a magnetic building toy for children that help them to develop through creativity. This magnetic technology delivers a unique constructional play experience that inspires the creators of the future.

On Wednesday, September 18, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM, Magformers will be featured as a free STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) program at the library. Magformers were purchased with a grant from Aureon in conjunction with LPC Connect who sponsored the grant application. Everyone is welcome to drop in to build. For more information contact Hawkins Memorial Library, or call 319-342-3025.