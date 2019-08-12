Featuring the finest equipment with 24 hour access to fit any workout schedule, Joe’s Gym held an Open House last week to show off the facility in their new La Porte City location. Formerly located on Main Street, Joe’s Gym now occupies the building at 312 US Hwy. 218, adjacent to Casey’s.

While 24/7 access means you can come and go as you please, the Joe’s Gym staff can help members achieve their fitness goals, be it via Cybex and Life Fitness treadmills, Octane ellipticals, ARC Trainers, True bikes, free weights or a kettlebell routine. Supervised hours are Wednesday, 5-7 PM or by appointment.

Members, who are welcomed by approval, must be at least 16 years old to use the facility. Memberships are available for as little as a three month period of time, with monthly fees reduced for those who sign on for six or twelve month plans. The $50 initiation fee is waived for those members who pay for a twelve month plan in advance.

A personal tour of the new La Porte City facility may be scheduled by calling 342-5637 or sending an e-mail to: joes.gym@gmail.com.

Joe's Gym also offers kettlebell and yoga classes at their Dysart location.

In addition to the new location in La Porte City, Joe’s Gym also offers a facility at 608 Wilson in Dysart. Joe’s Gym members may use either location as part of their membership. Foir more information about Joe’s Gym, logon to www.facebook.com/JoesGyms.