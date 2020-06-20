Sheriff Tony Thompson recently announced the arrests of numerous people involved in a burglary ring that has taken place throughout rural Black Hawk County. In February, the Sheriff’s Office began investigating numerous residential break-ins and attempted break-ins in rural Black Hawk County.

These break-ins also involved municipalities throughout the county. The investigation was largely successful based on interagency cooperation which included investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department, including night shift uniformed patrol officers from both departments, and the assistance of investigators in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Grundy County, Tama County, Benton County, Marshall County, and Dubuque County.

The following people have been arrested or had warrants issued for their arrest for crimes that occurred within Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction:

Kevin Cruz Soliveras, age 29, of Evansdale Burglary 2nd, Burglary 3rd, Burglary 3rd

Hasan Huskic, age 26, of Waterloo Burglary 3rd, Burglary 3rd, Burglary 3rd, Theft 1st, Burglary to Motor Vehicle, Attempted Burglary 2nd, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd

Jose Rubio, age 27, of Waterloo Burglary 2nd degree, Burglary 3rd degree (Active Warrants Issued), Possession with Intent//Meth (Charges Pending)

Robert Connally, age 33, of Waverly Burglary 2nd degree

Kevin Pals, age 28, of Waterloo 3 counts Forgery, 1 count Theft 3rd

Christopher Tyson, age 30, of Waterloo 1 count Forgery, (Active Warrants Issued)

Heidi Zuck, age 35, of Waterloo 1 count Credit Card Fraud (Active Warrants Issued)

Alysa Johnson, age 28, of Independence

1 count of Forgery, Possession of Methamphetamine

“The amount of investigative hours, the mutual cooperation between agencies, and the sincere desire to hold accountable each and every person responsible for those residential burglaries makes me very proud to be able to announce this slew of arrests and charges,” stated Sheriff Thompson. “The partnerships we share with other investigating agencies and our officer’s desire to make these people answer for victimizing our citizens is what made this possible. This was hard core police work and dedicated investigating throughout.”

According to Sheriff Thompson, “The victimization was not isolated to rural residences with these folks and unfortunately, we lost landmark businesses thanks to their idiocy. They will have a lot of time to contemplate the error of their ways. I am very proud of every officer and every agency involved in bringing these individuals to justice. In that vein, there are still a few we are looking for (active warrants issued) and still could use the public’s help to render the final arrests in these cases.”