By Maureen Hanson

The Bruce Boosters 4-H Club was well-represented at the 2019 Benton County Fair in Vinton in June.

First-year member Makenna Burmeister showed the Grand Champion Beef Market Steer. Makenna and her steer are being sponsored by the Benton County Cattlemen to participate in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair on August 10. Her county title also earned her a “Golden Ticket” to the “Best of the Best” Regional Showdown in Marengo on July 27. Makenna also was named Champion Junior Showman of the beef cattle show at the Benton County Fair.

Many other Bruce Boosters also are headed to the Iowa State Fair with their work. Addison Pospisil and Jillian Hanson advanced to the State Fair with their working exhibit on making pinwheels, which they will present in the 4-H Exhibit Building on August 8.

Nine static exhibits prepared by seven members also advanced to the State Fair, along with a club citizenship project on making and donating pillowcases for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Club member Olivia Sash also was named Benton County Fair Princess.

Static Exhibits: Outstanding Junior – Laney Albertsen, Madi Bistline, Wesley Gaston, Hayden Hemsath, Eleanor Moen. Award of Excellence/Considered for State Fair – Lydia Albertsen (2), Harrison Bistline, Alana Fleming, Ella Grote, Jillian Hanson, Lorelei Hinebaugh, Lincoln Mehlert (3), Ava Mills (3), Grant Severtsgaard. Selected for State Fair – Lauren Frush, Gabe Hanson, Olivia Hanson (2), Lorelei Hinebaugh, Jacob Lowe (2), Ava Mehlert, Olivia Sash, club award prepared by Lauren Frush, Jillian Hanson, Hayden Hemsath, Kajsa Skram and Natalie Stocks.

Benton County Pride Award/Dairy: Olivia Hanson.

Communication Events: Outstanding Junior – Laney Albertsen and Olivia Sheffler. Selected for State Fair – Jillian Hanson and Addie Pospisil

Meat Goat: Reserve Champion Yearling Doe – Coy Mehlert. 5th Overall Market Goat – Olivia Hanson. Champion Purebred Doe – Eleanor Moen. Champion Junior Showmanship – Eleanor Moen. County Herdsmanship Award – Bruce Boosters (Laney Albertsen, Lydia Albertsen, Olivia Hanson, Ava Mehlert, Coy Mehlert, Eleanor Moen)

Horse: Champion Junior Barrels, Poles, Ranch Horse Pleasure, Boot Race – Alana Fleming. Reserve Champion Junior Horsemanship, Bat, Keyhole, Egg & Spoon – Alana Fleming. Champion Intermediate Keyhole – Christopher Fleming.

Dairy: Champion Brown Swiss – Gabe Hanson. Champion Intermediate Showmanship – Olivia Hanson. Champion Junior Showmanship – Jillian Hanson. Champion Dairy Steer – Olivia Hanson. Reserve Champion Dairy Steer – Jillian Hanson.

Dog: Champion Advanced Novice Handler – Lorelei Hinebaugh.

Rabbit: Reserve Champion Commercial Rabbit – Ava Mills.

Beef: Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer – Jillian Hanson. 5th Overall

Breeding Heifer – Makenna Burmeister. Champion Steer and Grand

Champion Market Animal – Makenna Burmeister. Champion Junior Showmanship – Makenna Burmeister.

County Fair Princess: Olivia Sash

Additional county fair exhibitors: Joe Bistline, Clara Carlson, Katie Jackson, Nikki Jackson, Ben Rosauer, Rylee Sash, Clayton Sparks, Colton Wenszell, Jaren Werner