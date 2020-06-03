Featured Business: ESCAPES LANDSCAPE and DESIGN INC.

About ESCAPES LANDSCAPE and DESIGN, INC.: We are a landscape design/build company. We specialize in hardscaping- paver patios, walks, retaining walls, paver driveways, alternative decking, pergolas, fire pits, outdoor living, and more. We offer many years of horticulture knowledge and experience, as well. Our full service nursery carries everything from vegetables and annuals to tropicals and large trees. We grow many of our own perennials and shrubs. Our nursery is open for retail business. We continue to be one of the few companies around offering both sodding and hydroseeding options. Escapes takes pride in the fact that we can be your “one call” for nearly everything landscape related. We are proud to be able to employ many young people during these difficult times and hope we are instilling values and work habits they can carry with them the rest of their lives. We cannot thank our dedicated customers enough for their support. Supporting small business means supporting local families and we truly appreciate it.