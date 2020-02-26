By Gabriel Hines

No doubt it has been a very busy FFA season. From the sweltering heat from the August sun, to the bitter cold of January’s snow storms, the La Porte-Dysart FFA chapter has been hard at work, taking part in all sorts of events to further the enrichment of FFA member’s agricultural knowledge.

In the month of August, five members of the La Porte-Dysart FFA chapter attended the Iowa State Fair to exhibit their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) breeding goats and meat goats, where they learned the leadership qualities and gained the experience needed to become shining members of the chapter. Later that same month, members were seen bussing tables and delivering orders at Culvers to help fundraise for the coming year. Many members of the community showed up to enjoy a delicious meal while supporting the FFA chapter.

The first weekend of September, the chapter hosted a Back To School BBQ event at Hickory Hills to start the year off with a bang. A potluck dinner and many games such as volleyball and corn hole were played, giving FFA members the opportunity to bond with each other. At the end of September, five members traveled to Austin, Minnesota, where they took part in the National Barrow Show, a swine judging competition between FFA chapters and 4-H clubs across the Midwest.

In October, 17 members attended the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they spent time mingling with members from across America. Members were also given the opportunity to watch two former members receive their American Degrees, Cole Moody and Payton Sash. Along with bowling and shopping at the FFA mall, FFA members got to experience all that Indianapolis has to offer though various industry tours. Later that month, the La Porte-Dysart FFA chapter also helped the museum host their annual Fall Festival. Helping with the kiddie tractor pull, selling pies, and working at a petting zoo, were just a few things FFA members helped with.

The annual Pancake Breakfast held at the Museum was a huge success in November. Many members of the community attended the event, receiving a delicious meal of homemade pancakes, sausage, and delicious fruits.

With the calendar rolling over to 2020, schedules began to pick up speed again, with Career Development Contests (CDEs). Many students have spent hours preparing material and memorizing lines for the sub-district contest. Currently, there are 15 members practicing to compete at sub-districts on February 26, at Hawkeye Community College. This week, National FFA Week, February 22-29, FFA members will be enjoying breakfast in the Ag Education Classroom and the annual Drive Your Tractor to School on Friday, February 28.

District Convention will take place on March 15 at Edgewood-Colesburg Schools, where any member who ranked in the top two at sub-district will compete, in hopes of advancing to state. The chapter is also currently in the planning phase of hosting a Pancake Breakfast in Dysart, with the main goal focused on accommodating community members and supporters in Dysart! So stay tuned for additional information.

The yearly Parent Member banquet takes place in April, where we will recognize chapter members for their hard work throughout the year, enjoy a delicious meal, and host the famous labor auction, where anybody in attendance has the opportunity to support the chapter by buying three hours of labor from FFA members. If you are interested in supporting the Labor Auction, for senior member’s scholarships, please reach out to the La Porte-Dysart FFA.

It has been a very busy year thus far from the FFA chapter and we do not see it slowing down any time soon!

