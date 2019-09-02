2018 Union High School graduate Cade Rahlf is one of 260 current University of Iowa students that are members of the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. It’s one of the “top ten college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.

The 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band – affectionately known as “Band 139” by its membership – will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes’ seven home games.

The Hawkeye Marching Band typically travels to one or two away games each season and the bowl game when Iowa qualifies for postseason competition. Therefore, Band 139 will also support the Hawkeyes when the football team visits to Ames for the annual Cy-Hawk Series game against intrastate rival Iowa State.

The Iowa football team and the Hawkeye Marching Band open the 2019 season in Kinnick against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Rahlf, in his second season with the marching band, is a Biochemistry major who plays the trumpet.