Rick and Terri Calhoon of La Porte City/Buckingham celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on October 15th. Rick Calhoon and Terri Sides were married October 15, 1977 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City. Rick and Terri have two children Brandee (Jeremy) Clark and Heather (Mike) Chingren. They also have 3 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren.

Rick and Terri spent time serving their country in the United States Marines Corps before obtaining jobs in the civilian realm. Rick retired from Ecolab Pest Elimination and continues to work in pest control by being the owner/operator of CPC Pest Control, as well as working as a technician for the Black Hawk County Elections Office. Terri retired from the United States Postal Service and now works for the Union Community School District. Rick and Terri enjoy spending time with their family and friends, and driving around in their classic cars.

The couples’ children and their spouses will be hosting a celebration for Rick and Terri on Sunday, November 5th from 2-6 PM at the La Porte City Veterans Hall, 302 Cedar Street, La Porte City. Family and friends of the couple are invited to attend the celebration. The couple requests no gifts as your presence is “present” enough.