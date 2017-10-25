The Union High School Vocal Department is now taking bookings for the Union Carolers to perform at holiday events in the Northeast Iowa area. This 16-voiced a capella ensemble will provide up to 20 minutes of holiday music and is attired in Dickens-era outfits, complete with top hats on the men and muffs for the ladies.

In lieu of a fee, the Union Carolers accept donations to the Vocal Music Department, which help offset the group’s expenses for the year.

To book the Union Carolers this holiday season, contact Tim J. Mitchell at Union High School by phone (319-342-2697) or email (t_mitchell@union.k12.ia.us). Because of the high demand for the group, early reservations are recommended to ensure their availability at holiday gatherings.

For the fourth consecutive year, Hawkins Memorial Library is offering fresh holiday wreaths and outdoor garland as a fundraiser to support ongoing library programs and services. These beautiful, 24-inch wreaths are adorned with pine cones and a bow for just $25. Outdoor garland, sold in lengths of 25 feet are just $30. Orders may be placed at Hawkins Memorial Library or online at http://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/. Order deadline is November 2. Wreaths and garland will arrive before Thanksgiving (Nov. 20).