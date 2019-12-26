Carroll W. Allsup, 71, of La Porte City, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home of cancer. He was born December 22, 1948 in Knoxville the son of Ray and Edna Cowman Monteith. He was a 1968 graduate of La Porte City High School.

He worked as an auto technician for Clark Chevrolet for 40 years and retired from Witham Auto Center after 5 years.

Carroll was a member of the La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207. He served in the U.S. Army MP during the Vietnam Era.

He is survived by one son, Eric Allsup of La Porte City; one brother, Keith Allsup of La Porte City and one sister, Florence Monteith of La Porte City.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Graveside inurnment will be at a later date in the West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to La Porte City American Legion Post #207.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.