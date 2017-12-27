Congratulations to Union football player Carter Brehm. He has been officially invited to be a member of the 2018 Iowa Shrine Bowl North team.

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, a group of Iowa’s most talented pre-college football players will participate in the UNI Dome for the 46th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl. The game brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital For Children.

Carter is also a first team all state INA and Des Moines Register player and 2017 team captain from Union High School.

Visit www.iowashrinebowl.org for more information.