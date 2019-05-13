Carter Spore, son of Chad and Heidi Spore of Dysart, was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 17th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on April 28 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 424 high school seniors from across Iowa.

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.

“The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens,” said IHSAA Executive Director Alan Beste.

“The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office has made this prestigious event possible for many years.”

Ninety-nine percent of those recognized also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 80 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 60 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.

Spore was also honored as Best of the Class of 2019 by KWWL Television and the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, April 27, as area students took part in KWWL’s 35th annual “Best of the Class” celebration.

The ceremony included recognition by University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, and KWWL Anchor Ron Steele, individual photos with the KWWL evening anchor team, brunch and, of course, being showcased in video vignette spots.

Best of the Class students were videotaped on the UNI campus for a series of public service announcements, which can be found on KWWL.com. The announcements will also be broadcast on television throughout the month of May.

Best of the Class is a joint public service and community relations effort that encourages academic excellence among high school students by honoring students who serve as role models in their communities.