Members of the Cedar Falls Amvets Riders Post #49 are hosting a Casino Night to raise money for future Cedar Valley Honor Flights on Friday, October 19 from 6 to 10 PM, at UAW Local 838 (2615 Washington Street) in Waterloo. Admission is $10 per person and attendees must be 21 years old to play.

The event is open to the public. A free will donation will be collected for the food that will be available, courtesy of Hy-Vee. Along with a silent auction, enjoy 50/50 raffles, table games, roulette, a cash bar and food and PRIZES!

For your listening enjoyment, music will be provided by D’z Guyz.