By Tim J. Mitchell

In search of a musical that would challenge the young, talented actors at Union High School, the 2016 Broadway hit, Bright Star, wriiten and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, was chosen.

Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

This show is filled with toe-tapping American Bluegrass music complimented throughout the show with fiddle, banjo and mandolin. It will touch the hearts of all who experience this deep and touching story, which is filled with sweeping tunes of longing, loss, redemption and reunion. The audience will go on an emotional journey that ends with such joy and happiness that it will stick with them for years.

Union High School will present this beloved classic musical with a cast, crew and pit of 55 on Friday, March 13th and Saturday March 14th at 7 PM at Union High School in La Porte City. Doors do not open until 6:30 PM each night. All seats are reserved and cost $5.00 each. Ticket sales are available on-line at https://unionhighschool.ludus.com, where buyers have the option of printing or picking up their tickets on the night of the show. There is a small, credit card convenience fee added to the price of each ticket. Cash ticket purchases may be made at the Union High School office between 8 AM and 3 PM weekdays.