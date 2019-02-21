The Golden Age of Hollywood comes to life, especially at Union Middle School, when scores of local young people team up with two professional actors to present Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s original musical adaptation of the classic Sleeping Beauty.

Performances will take place on Friday, February 22 at 7 PM and a matinee on Saturday, February 23 at 1 PM in the Middle School’s auditorium.

The show was written by Megan K. Pence and Daniel L. Stock. This unique version plays out on a movie set where everything seems to go wrong. It’s lights out for the movie studio unless Sleeping Beauty can wake up and save the picture!

Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre professionals co-direct this production and will play the roles of a bumbling Hypnotist, and The Queen Diva of all Stage Mothers.

Tickets for the performance are $3.00 for kindergarten age on up and are available at the door the day of the performance.

For more information contact Union Middle School at 319-476-5100.