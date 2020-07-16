Twenty “Caught in the Act” activity bags will be distributed to area children by the La Porte City Police Department during the summer. These bags are the result of a cooperative effort between LPC Police and Hawkins Memorial Library, working in conjunction with DHS Northern Iowa Service Area Local Decategorization Project, and the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.

The “Caught in the Act” activity bags are intended to strengthen community collaboration, enhance positive interactions between youth and law enforcement, and encourage family interaction.