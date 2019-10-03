BMC Aggregates will be hosting Sunday at the Quarry on October 6, 2019 from 11 AM-4 PM at their Morgan Quarry, 4618 E Donald St, Waterloo. The theme this year is The Earth Has A History. Participants will have the opportunity to take a trip into the pit to learn the geology of the area, collect rocks, minerals and fossils that they can take home, and enjoy programs, presentations and hands-on learning provided by Black Hawk County Soil and Water Conservation Watershed Program, Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club, Farm Bureau, Iowa Flood Center, Iowa Geological Survey, Mid America Paleontological Society, Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority, State of Iowa Fossil Repository, Tall Grass Prairie Group, University of Northern Iowa Earth and Environmental Science and the City of Waterloo.

This is a fun, educational and FREE event that is open to the public and will have something for all ages. All Scouts, school groups, youth organizations, and anyone interested in earth science is encouraged to attend.

Questions can be directed to 319-235-6583.