A celebration of life is planned on Sunday, June 23, 2019 to celebrate the lives of Pudge & Marilyn Davis and Phyllis (Davis) Foster. Please join the friends & families at the La Porte City Park on 4th Street. A light lunch will be served at Noon. Please bring your preferred beverage, lawn chair
and favorite stories!
Celebration of life: Phyllis Foster, Pudge and Marilyn Davis
