Following the Sunday, June 18, 2017 10 AM church service at St. Paul United Methodist Church, the congregation and community members are invited to celebrate Pastor Rose Blank’s retirement with her. The open house will continue until 2:30 PM at the church, located at 501 Sycamore Street in La Porte City.
