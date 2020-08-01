U.S.S. San Diego Post #207 Commander Rick Calhoon (right) presented a Certificate of Appreciation for Community Service to Greg Slick for outstanding work at West View Cemetery. Greg has worked diligently to insure that all veterans’ headstones have a flag holder marking their service during the appropriate war/conflict in which they served. Photo courtesy of Terri Calhoon.
Related Posts
Heart-Healthy Fat is topic of Fresh Conversation program
March 7, 2018
Free rural well water testing available
April 30, 2018
Nursery, Greenhouse Grand Opening April 29
April 14, 2016
Absentee Ballots Available: Vote Early at County Courthouse
October 14, 2016
Search the Archives
Geoffrey Takes a Hike
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop