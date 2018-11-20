Union High School’s Sam Ollendieck and Ben Behrens are Titans among the simulated student business community. Now each has a $1,500 scholarship that can be used at the college they choose to attend because of it.

The duo were among a dozen students from Union and hundreds of others from area schools that participated in the Junior Achievement (JA) Titan Challenge at Hawkeye Community College Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

The JA Titan Challenge is an interactive online business simulation that offers a unique way for juniors and seniors to learn what it takes to compete in the marketplace and run a successful business. As members of a two-person team, students analyze situations, apply information in real time, interpret and chart data, think critically, make decisions, solve math problems and work together for the benefit of their “company.”

The goal of the simulation is to reach a balance of supply and demand while maintaining an efficient cost of production. Each team begins with equal levels of cash and inventory, as well as manufacturing capacity. The team with the highest performance index at the end of the simulation is declared the winner.