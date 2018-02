NATIONAL ANTHEM – On February 28, Union High School students will perform the National Anthem at the Girls State Basketball Tournament. Front, from left: Emily Schmidt and Claire Thoma. Middle: Wesley Hanson, Hunter Fleshner, Tate Hookham, Carter Spore (above Tate), Lauren Harrigan and Kortlyn Ewoldt. Back: Kassidy Downs, Ben Rempe and Taylor Short. Not pictured: Zeke Seuser. Photo courtesy of Tim J. Mitchell.