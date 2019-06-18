The La Porte City Chamber of Commerce invites area residents to enjoy a family movie night in the City Park on Friday evening, June 21.

The fun begins at 7 PM in the shelter house where kids of all ages can build their own Lego creations, using Hawkins Memorial Library’s collection of Lego construction materials.

At 8 PM, The Lego Movie 2: the Second Part, will be shown free of charge, courtesy of Don Schmitz & Sons. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.

The Lego Movie 2 is rated PG and has a run time of one hour and 47 minutes.

Refreshments, including bake sale items and popcorn, will be available for a free-will donation. Glow sticks will be sold for a nominal charge. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. They may also bring their own refreshments to the park, though alcohol is not permitted for this event.