The La Porte City Chamber of Commerce will formally welcome LPC Kayak Rentals & More with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 9. The two hour event will begin at 6 PM at Wolf Creek Landing, at the corner of Tama Street and Main Street, and will feature barbecue pork sandwiches and chips. Never been in a kayak? This will be an excellent opportunity to try one or decide which of the three different models LPC Kayak & More has that best fits you. Best of all, there is no cost to test drive a kayak during this special event. While at the kayak landing, take a moment to register for one of two $25 gift certificates that will be given away. Once registered, you do not need be present to win the gift certificates that will be given away.

LPC Kayak Rentals and More offers seasonal outings between May 1st through September 15th on Wolf Creek, the Cedar River or Hickory Hills Lake. Open from 9 AM to 6 PM, the service provides a variety of kayaks to enjoy a float. Simply park your vehicle where you want to exit the water and LPC Kayak Rentals & More will pick you up and transport you to your preferred launch point. Even if you have your own kayak, but don’t want to mess with vehicles, LPC Kayak Rentals & More can help with that too.

When purchasing a rental, please note that a release form must be signed and the rental of a personal flotation device is required.

To book your next float trip, contact LPC Kayak & More at 319-240-8401 or use the easy booking form located on their Facebook page (facebook.com/lpckayak).

In the event of inclement weather, a rain date of August 16 has been scheduled.