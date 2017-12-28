Hunter Fleshner is the 2018 Union High School recipient of the Brandon Burlsworth Character Award. The award honors the player who represents the ideals and values that Brandon Burlsworth had: to give 100 percent on the field and to stand as a moral example to his team.

Brandon Burlsworth arrived on the University of Arkansas campus in 1994 as a walk-on who loved to play the game of football. As a result of his unbelievable work ethic, he earned a scholarship, was a team captain and became the first All-American from the University of Arkansas in a decade.

In addition to his success on the gridiron, he was named to the All-SEC Academic Honor Roll 1995-1998 and was the first football player in the history of his university to earn a Master’s degree before playing his final collegiate game. Just 11 days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, Burlsworth was tragically killed in a head-on automobile collision.