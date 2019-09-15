The Union Knights played their best game of the season on the road against the Class 3A Charles City Comets, but a couple of key fumbles on offense proved costly in a 14-6 non-district loss on Friday night. Leading 7-0 midway through the second quarter, the Comets pounced on a snap that sailed over Union quarterback Brandon Tompkins’ head. Set up at the Union seven yard line, Charles City needed just two plays to double the lead to 14-0.

The Knights, playing with grit and determination, responded to adversity with thir best offensive possession of the game, taking the ensuing kickoff and moving the ball 72 yards for a score of their own. The drive was highlighted by dazzling runs by Tompkins and running back Brayden Grosse, punctuated by a short touchdown pass from Tompkins to Hunter Heitmann. Scoring with less than a minute remaining in the half, Union trailed 14-6 at the half.

The second half proved to be a defensive slugfest. After surrendering a combined 54 points in the second halves of their first two games, the Union defense closed the game strong against Charles City. The Comets could only muster a pair of three and outs before the Union defense made a fourth down stop midway through the fourth quarter.

Taking over on their own 38, the Knights were driving inside the Charles City ten yard line when the Comets recovered a Union fumble, then ran out the clock to thwart the Knights’ rally.

Union returns home on Friday night, where they will face second ranked (Class 1A) Dike-New Hartford.