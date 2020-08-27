Families are understandably feeling overwhelmed with child care decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Child care programs have closed, re-opened, and then closed again. Parents of school-agers are struggling to find child care that can accommodate school plans for alternate days and staggered arrival and departure.

“Not knowing what to do if plans fall through for school, work or transportation is one of my biggest fears,” said Shelly Smith, Executive Director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County.

ISU Extension and Outreach has developed the COVID-19 Child Care Considerations publication series to help families sort through decisions during these trying times.

Exploring Child Care Options in a Pandemic discusses the pros and cons of different options and gives tips on finding and paying for child care.

Child Care in Your Home offers helpful guidance for hiring someone to provide full or part-time care for your children.

The Transportation Scramble helps parents make good decisions about shared transportation to and from school.

“Contact your local Extension office to get copies of the publications or download for free at https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/15960.”