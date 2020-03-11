Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson is issuing an alert to rural Black Hawk County residents that they are beginning to notice an uptick in rural burglaries and have been working in partnership with the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Police Departments to identify potential suspects in several burglaries across the metro and rural areas of the county.

“While these burglaries span across jurisdictional boundaries, we are leveraging resources and technology to better aid in detecting, tracking, and bringing the suspects to justice,” says Sheriff Thompson. “In order to help do this, we need the public’s help and vigilance. Many of these rural burglaries have been to residences that the owners are snowbirding south for the winter. Please keep an eye on your neighbor’s property and report anything suspicious quickly.”

The Sheriff’s Office gives several additional recommendations and requests of their rural citizens: pay attention to vehicles and suspicious persons that seem out of place in your neighborhoods, take advantage of the “vacation watch” programs that every jurisdiction has for our citizens where officers add additional patrolling and watches on properties while the owners are away, and finally, consider an investment in alarm and video systems, as these are additional deterrents that have been beneficial to us during our investigations.