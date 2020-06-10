Owners of golf carts, UTVs & ATVs that wish to operate them on La Porte City streets are reminded to apply for new or renewed permits as soon as possible. Cost of each is $35.00 annually.

Permit renewals can be paid by cash or check and mailed to City Hall at 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651. Credit card payments are also accepted at www.lpcia.com/pay_online. Please note your permit number with payment. Once payment is received, renewal stickers will be mailed out.

New permits can be applied for by completing an application. Applications are available at www.lpcia.com/permits, or call City Hall at (319) 342-3396 to have an application mailed out. Completed applications proof of insurance and payment can be returned to City Hall at 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651, or placed in the drop box at La Porte City Utilities, 403 Main Street. Credit card payments are also accepted at www.lpcia.com/pay_online. Once application, proof of insurance and payment is received, permit stickers will be mailed out.

Permit enforcement will begin July 1, 2020.