Charges for commercial garbage and recycling containers will increase by approximately 15% following action taken by the City Council on October 14. The move dates back to 2015 when the City began contracting with Black Hawk Waste Disposal. Previously, La Porte City was one of just a few communities in the area that operated their own sanitation department, using employees of the City to manage the collection of garbage and recycling. While the switch to privatizing sanitation services resulted in a cost savings for the City’s residential accounts, the rates for commercial accounts was significantly higher. Rather than hit the local businesses with an immediate and massive rate increase, the City Council chose to implement a series of moderate rate increases.

The Council also approved the first readings of a pair of ordinances that would institute weight restrictions on Third and Fourth Streets between Commercial and Cedar Streets. The proposed ordinances would prohibit any vehicle with a gross weight in excess of five (5) tons from operating on those streets, with school busses, city vehicles and vehicles making deliveries being exempt from the new ordinances. A second reading of both will take place at the October 28 City Council meeting. Three readings of the ordinances must be approved before they become law.

In other business, the Council approved the FY19 Urban Renewal Report, which is submitted annually to the Iowa Department of Management and provides details on how the City expends Tax Increment Financing funds.

The Council also approved the appointment of Heather Fredericksen to the Parks and Recreation Board and approved the closing of Main Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street on Sunday, October 20th from 11:00 to 5:00 PM for the FFA Historical and Ag Museum’s Fall Festival event.

The City Council’s October 28 meeting will be held at Hawkins Memorial Library at 7 PM.