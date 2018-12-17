Auditor of State Mary Mosiman recently released an audit report on the City of La Porte City, Iowa.

The City’s receipts totaled $3,256,235 for the year ended June 30, 2018, a less than 1% increase over the prior year. The receipts included $963,291 of property tax, $195,599 of tax increment financing, $816,104 of charges for service, $137,372 of operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, $664,413 of capital grants, contributions and restricted interest, $274,770 of local option sales tax, $45,132 of unrestricted interest on investments, $3,722 of proceeds from the sale of capital assets and $155,832 of other general receipts.

Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2018 totaled $3,237,034, a 20.5% decrease from the prior year, and included $742,506 for public works, $639,464 for public safety and $453,113 for debt service. Also, disbursements for business type activities totaled $344,029.

The significant decrease in disbursements is due primarily to decreased costs for improvements to the City’s commercial district which were completed in the prior year.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.