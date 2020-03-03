The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on February 24, 2020, highlighted by a review of the Main Street Reconstruction Project bids. Five contractors submitted bids for the project, ranging in price from approximately $3.8 million to $4.5 million. On a unanimous vote, the Council awarded the bid to Midwest Contractors at a cost of $3,832,929.52.

The topic of parking was addressed in multiple ways, as the Council passed two ordinances. Ordinance 558 eliminates the restriction on overnight parking on Main Street and adds an overnight parking restriction to the Community Center parking lot. Ordinance 559 increases the fine for snow parking violations to $30.00 and all other violations except improper use of a persons with disabilities parking permit to $20.00. The fine for improper use of a person with disabilities permit remains at $100.00.

The Council also approved a 28E agreement with Black Hawk County. The 28E agreement allows the City to submit parking tickets that remain unpaid for more than 30 days to the Black Hawk County Treasurer. Once an unpaid parking ticket has been submitted to the County, all vehicle registration renewals requested by the ticket holder shall be refused until the unpaid fine(s) are paid to the Office of City Clerk.

In other business, Hawkins Library Director Jolene Kronschnabel presented the LIBRARY REPORT FOR Q-4 2019. For the 4th quarter of 2019, 6,233 items were circulated and patrons saved $40,920 by borrowing items from the library rather than purchasing them.

Jan Erdahl presented the Historic Preservation Annual Report, noting that in 2019, the Historic Preservation Commission focused on adding five new storyboards and replacing two wood storyboard stands with metal. This year, the commission will work on the webpage for the storyboards and additional storyboards.

Two public hearings dates regarding upcoming construction projects were set for March 9th. The hearings will address improvements mandated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be made at the City’s wastewater treatment plant and the work slated for the Sweet 2nd and 3rd Addition project.