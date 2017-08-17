COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS August 14, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on August 14, 2017 at the La Porte City FFA Historical and Age Museum. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Eric Allsup, Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler present. Also present were Jan Erdahl, Angie Hutton, Peg Mullen, Sherry Sheffler and Amanda Stocks. Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to approve the agenda. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of July 24, 2017, disbursements totaling $98,692.30, Clerk’s report, Police report and Administrative report for July 2017 and La Porte City Fire Association donation of $6,393.34 towards the purchase of a server for the public safety department. Museum board president Angie Hutton presented the MUSEUM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017. The report included work done on the buildings as well as a list of projects still in process as well as a summary of the summer enrichment programs, scheduled tours, events and rentals. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE MUSEUM DIRECTOR JOB DESCRIPTION. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-51 AMENDING MUSEUM FEES. The amendment provides free museum admission to active duty service personnel through the Blue Star Museum program. Mayor Neil asked for a motion on RESOLUTION 17-52 AMENDING SALARY FOR PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR. Allsup said that he wanted to table the resolution. He believes that public works and the sewer department should be separated with Weich working only at the sewer treatment plant at his current salary and assistant public works director Rob Williams moving back to the street department. Mayor Neil indicated that the proposal was put forward to bring Weich’s pay up to the level of a Grade III operator equivalent in the area and so that if the City was able to hire a Grade II operator, they could be paid a competitive wage. Allsup was concerned that if any of the current public works employees were to get their Grade II, they would not be paid as well because of the current bargaining agreement. Neil stated that all current public works employees had been given the opportunity to obtain a Waste Water Operator permit and no one had shown any interest which is why the City was forced to seek a qualified operator elsewhere. Johnson stated that the City is currently required to have a Grade III operator to run the sewer treatment plant and that whoever the City hires as a Grade II will need to work under Weich’s Grade III permit until they learn the systems and attain their Grade III. That person will also need to learn the workings of the street department. The proposed increase was compensation for Weich’s Grade III certification as well as his knowledge and experience managing the public works department. Harrill asked if the basis for the increase for Weich was only to create the appearance of a competitive wage to a new hire, as Weich does not actually do anything at the sewer treatment plant.Johnson stated that Weich oversees all operations at the sewer treatment plant and Williams operates under Weich’s Grade III license. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 17-52 AMENDING SALARY FOR PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR. The resolution increases the salary of Public Works Director Sam Weich to $29.15/hr. Resolution passed 3-2 with Allsup and Harrill opposed. Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-53 TRANSFERRING RENTAL FEES FROM GENERAL FUND TO MUSEUM TRUST FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $450.00 in museum rental fees from FY17 from the General Fund to the Museum Trust fund in accordance with Council Resolution 16-82. Moved by Johnson seconded by Allsup to adopt RESOLUTION 17-54 APPROVING TEMPORARY CLOSING OF CITY STREETS. The resolution approves the closing of Exchange Street from between Maple and Walnut Streets from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 17, 2017 for an event sponsored by St Paul United Methodist Church. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-55 APPROVING TEMPORARY CLOSING OF CITY STREETS. The resolution approves the closing of Main Street from Locust to Commercial Streets from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2017 for an event sponsored by Eastern Iowa Car Club. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 17-56 AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF UNPAID NUISANCE ABATEMENT FEES. The resolution approves certification to the Black Hawk County Treasurer nuisance abatement fees for Black Hawk County Parcel 8712-25-431-001 in the amount of $300.00. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO SIGN CERTIFICATE OF SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION – DOWNTOWN FAÇADE PROGRAM. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to APPROVE MAYOR NEIL’S APPOINTMENT OF HOLLY ALTHOF TO THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Allsup to APPOINT KRISTI CLAPP AND ADAM ALTHOF TO THE PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION. Moved by Sadler seconded by Johnson to adjourn at 8:19 PM. Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, MayorCity of LaPorte CityClaims for 8/14/2017General Fund Acco, Chemicals 1,101.70 Advanced Systems, Std Pmt 180.84 Advanced Systems Contract Pmt 21.84 BHC Health Dept, Pool Insp 2017 418.00 BH Waste, Contract 15,232.87 Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 547.53CECHFP, Fuel 89.82 City Laundering, Cleaning 332.86 The Courier, Help Wanted Ad 799.00 Davison K, Mileage – 2 Mtgs 36.51 EBS, Health Ins Admin 122.74 EFTPS, PR Taxes 5,911.22 EBS, Flex 2,195.58 FSB, VISA 773.67 GIS Benefits, Life Ins 225.50 IA Dept Of Public Safety, Comm 402.00 INRCOG FY’18 Dues 1,073.95 IPERS, Pension 1,563.04 LPC Printing, Pubs 426.13 LPC Motor Supply, Parts 3.94 Menards, Fence Supplies & Misc 22.29 Miller Window, Window Cleaning 92.00 Monkeytown, Supplies 232.06 Motorhead Mayhem Svc, Oil Chg 160.25 Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 84.17 NCroud Company, Museum Site 119.04 Bergankdv Technology, Support 386.56 Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 68.75 Racom Corp, EDACS Access 26.77 Stevens M, Computer Updates 40.00 Stocks A, Mileage & Meals (IMPI) 97.98 Teamsters, Union Dues 83.46 Thriftway, Supplies 104.28 Urb’s, 15 Bags Of Concrete Mix 130.82 Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 171.60 Wex Bank, Fuel 681.16 Whittlesey J, Mileage 93.43 Total General 34,053.36 Road Use Tax Fund Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 34.60 CECHFP, Fuel 1,437.30 CSC, Child Support 196.60 Coots Materials, Fill 2,345.58 EFTPS, PR Taxes 938.44 GPS, Inc, Quonset Survey 150.00 LPC Motor Supply, Parts 28.00 Menards, Fence Supplies & Misc 39.55 Star Equipment, Magic Screed 1,295.00 Urb’s, 15 Bags Of Concrete Mix 56.50 Total Road Use Tax 6,521.57 DTR CDBG Grant Fund Cardinal Const, Facade #12 13,871.71 Total DTR CDBG Grant 13,871.71 Sewer Fund CECHFP, Fuel 269.50 City Laundering, Cleaning 146.46 CSC, Child Support 10.35 EBS, Health Ins Admin 27.28 EFTPS, PR Taxes 387.10 Ferguson Inc #520, Pvc Epdm 124.28 GIS Benefits, Life Ins 24.61 GPS, Inc, Quanset Survey 450.00 IA Dept Natl Res., NPDES Fee 210.00 LPC Motor Supply, Parts 38.30 Menards, Fence Supplies & Misc 174.42 Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 15.28 Pollution Control, Lift Station 15,763.00 Teamsters, Union Dues 3.04 Urb’s, 15 Bags Of Concrete Mix 71.56 Van Meter, Lift Station Parts 360.20 Total Sewer 18,075.38 Ambulance Fund Airgas Usa, LLC, Co Monitor 404.95 Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 30.93 Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 226.50 Care Ambulance Svc, Mutual Aid 500.00 Covenant Clinic, Immunization 143.00 EFTPS, PR Taxes 105.12 LPC Motor Supply, Parts 1.22 Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 18.27 Racom Corp, EDACS Access 26.77 Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 48.00 Waterloo Fire Rescue, Mutual Aid 300.00 Wex Bank, Fuel 85.55 Total Ambulance 1,890.31 Total Accounts Payable 74,412.33 Total Payroll Checks 24,279.97 Report Total 98,692.30 Fund RecapGeneral 54,744.77 Road Use Tax 8,620.40 DTR CDBG Grant 13,871.71 Sewer 19,207.35 Ambulance 2,248.07 Grand Total 98,692.30 July 2017 Receipts General 105,832.30 Road Use Tax 29,603.95 Equipment Replacement 56,771.49 Employee Benefits 1,357.90 Special Revenue TIF 1,108.58 Economic Development 2,049.72 Debt Service 1,918.00 Wolf Creek Rehabilitation 10,000.00 Permanent Funds 1,951.75 Sewer 24,630.98 Ambulance 10,480.20 July 2017 Receipts 245,704.87