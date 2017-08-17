COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS August 16, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session on August 16, 2017 at City Hall. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 3:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill and Mike Johnson present. Absent were Council members Eric Allsup and Brent Sadler. Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda. Moved by Johnson seconded by Gaston to REFER TO PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION A REQUEST TO CHANGE THE ZONING DESIGNATION FOR LOTS 1 – 5 OF BLOCK 8, RAILROAD ADDITION FROM C-2 “COMMERCIAL DISTRICT” to M-1 “LIGHT INDUSTRIAL/MANUFACTURING DISTRICT”. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7:00 PM at City Hall to hold a public hearing and consider the request. Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER A REQUEST TO CHANGE THE ZONING DESIGNATION FOR LOTS 1 – 5 OF BLOCK 8, RAILROAD ADDITION FROM C-2 “COMMERCIAL DISTRICT” to M-1 “LIGHT INDUSTRIAL/MANUFACTURING DISTRICT”. The Council will hold the public hearing on review the recommendation from the Planning & Zoning Commission and consider the request on September 25, 2017. Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 3:04 PM. Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor