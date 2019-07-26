COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS July 22, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session July 22, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston and Kristi Harrill present. Council Member Brent Sadler attended the meeting via telephone. Absent were Council Members Brett Hakeman and Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill, seconded Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of July 8, 2019, disbursements totaling $139,814.41 Clerk’s report for June 2019, Administrative Report and Minutes of Planning & Zoning Commission from July 15, 2019.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSAL TO SELL CITY PROPERTY. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to OPEN THE PUBLIC HEARING. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE PROOF OF PUBLICATION. The proposal under consideration is sale of Black Hawk County Parcel 8712-25-482-009, which currently houses the City’s recycling center to James Brunner in exchange for Black Hawk County Parcel 8712-36-176-006 owned by James Brunner and located adjacent to the City’s Public Works facility, with the City paying additional consideration of $5,000.00 to Mr. Brunner. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to CLOSE THE PUBLIC HEARING.

Moved by to Sadler seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-57 APPROVING THE SALE OF CITY PROPERTY. The resolution approves the sale of Black Hawk County Parcel 8712-25-482-009, which currently houses the City’s recycling center to James Brunner in exchange for Black Hawk County Parcel 8712-36-176-006 owned by James Brunner and located adjacent to the City’s Public Works facility, with the City paying additional consideration of $5,000.00 to Mr. Brunner.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-58 APPROVING REDUCED POOL ADMISSION RATE FOR ISLE CASINO. The resolution approves at reduced pool admission rate of $2.00 per person for the Isle Casino’s annual employee picnic scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve PROPOSED POOL HOURS FOR AUGUST 2019. Beginning July 29, 2019, the pool will be open Mondays from 6:30 – 8:30 PM, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 – 4:30 PM and 6:30 – 8:30 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 – 6 PM. Regular season hours would end on Sunday, August 20th, with the pool remaining open on weekends through Labor Day (August 24th & 25th, August 31st, Sept 1st and 2nd from 1 – 6 PM). Additional closings due to guard shortage are still possible. Management will notify the public as soon as those dates are known.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE REQUEST FOR REFUND OF SWIMMING LESSON FEE from Julie Grote in the amount of $35.00.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:06PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 7/22/2019

Access Systems Leasing, Cont 55.40

Acco, Pool Chemicals 1,660.79

Ahlers & Cooney, Legal 769.50

Allen Occ Health, Testing 62.00

Aspro Inc, Upm Cold Mix 781.44

Asset Protection Unit Inc, Refund 71.67

Barco, Caution & Marking Tape 236.83

Bergankdv, Qtrly Server Check 200.00

BHC Treas, FY20 Hazmat Cont 1,142.50

BHC Health Dept, Pool Insp 418.00

BH EMA, 2020 Ops Budget 3,058.93

BH Waste, Contract 15,289.56

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 584.09

Buckingham B, 3/4 BB Coach 150.00

Center Point Large Print, Books 46.74

City Laundering, Cleaning 531.40

Covenant Medical, Supplies 68.60

Crosslines, Annual Support 500.00

EFTPS PR Taxes 7,333.26

Farmers State Bank, VISA 3,085.16

Goodyear Tire, Tires 2,584.50

GPS, Inc, Sweet 2nd 1,820.00

IA Dept Of Justice, Forfeiture 277.10

IAWD, Q2-19 Unep 27.14

IPERS, Pension 10,276.55

Johnston Public Library, Postage 13.00

Junior Library Guild, Books 826.70

LPC Printing, Copies 31.95

LPC Swim Team, Support 1,000.00

LPC Utilities, Utilities 6,655.55

LPC Lions Club, Support 2,500.00

LPC Motor Supply, Tool Set 46.75

Menards, Concrete Mix & Brick 386.68

Morarend J, Yoga Classes 780.00

Motorhead Mayhem, Svc 37.39

MSA Prof Svc, Main St Recon 21,420.00

Operation Threshold, Support 350.00

P&K Midwest, Yoke Link & Parts 87.97

Pathways Services, Support 597.00

US Postmaster, Stamps 55.00

PRI Management Group, Training 195.00

Sams Club, Rec Concession 1,175.90

Shred-It, Document Destruction 45.00

St Clair Plumbing Inc, A/C Repair 483.95

Stetson Bldg, Skid Plate 692.16

Stocks A, Mileage 42.19

Storey Kenworthy Supplies 332.50

Superior Welding, Oxygen 20.75

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 107.00

Thriftway, Program Supplies 9.98

IA Treas, Q2-19 Sales Tax 4,642.00

Urb’s DIB, 4 Tandem Breakers 318.70

US Cellular, Cell Phone 219.76

USA Bluebook, Chlorine Pump 551.36

Waterloo Medical, Mutual Aid 136.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 16,406.49

Wendling Quarries Inc, Materials 625.63

Westview Cemetery, Support 1,000.00

Total Accounts Payable 112,823.52

Total Payroll Checks 26,890.89

Report Total 139,714.41

General 94,968.70

Road Use Tax 9,207.92

Main Street Rehab 21,420.00

Sweet Second Addn 2,589.50

Permanent Funds 277.10

Sewer 9,238.13

Ambulance 2,013.06

Grand Total 139,714.41

June 2019 Receipts

General 78,978.66

Equipment Replacement 709.50

Economic Development 2,030.52

Road Use Tax 23,915.64

Employee Benefits 1,091.43

Special Revenue TIF 696.32

Debt Service 1,106.35

Cap Proj – Wolf Creek Rehab 10,000.00

Cap Proj – Main Street Rehab 85,720.00

Cap Proj – Sweet 2nd Add 25,000.00

Cap Proj – Ball Diamonds 20,000.00

Permanent Funds 398.09

Sewer 28,941.24

Ambulance 17,280.66

June 2019 Receipts 295,868.41