COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS July 24, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on July 24, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Eric Allsup, Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler present. Also present were Codie Leseman and Julie Grote. Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to approve the agenda. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Allsup to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of July 10, 2017, disbursements totaling $374,908.16, fireworks calls for service report, Clerk’s Report for June, 2017, Fund Balance and General Fund Surplus Report for FY17, Downtown Façade Rehab – IEDA Site Visit Report, Approval for Wine Permit for Dollar General and Approval for Transfer of Liquor License Premises from American Legion to Museum for September 7 and 23, 2017. Mayor Neil announced that the time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDMENT TO DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to received and place on file proof of publication. Mayor Neil reviewed the proposed amendment, which adds the sale of fireworks as a use exception in a C-2 “Commercial District”. Mayor Neil asked if there were any written comments. There was none. Mayor Neil asked if there were comments from those in attendance. There was none. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to close the public hearing. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Allsup to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 521 AMENDING CH 165.39(3) OF THE DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE. The amendment adds “Sale of Fireworks” to the Use Exceptions in a C-2 “Commercial District”. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to waive the requirement for three readings and move to approval. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 521 adopted and effective upon publication. Moved by Sadler seconded by Johnson to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 522 AMENDING CH 165.49(10) OF THE DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE. The ordinance reduces the membership on the Planning & Zoning Commission from nine (9) members to seven (7). Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to waive the requirement for three readings and move to approval. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 522 adopted and effective upon publication. Moved by Johnson seconded by Sadler to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 523 AMENDING CH 122 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The ordinance requires transient merchant locations to conform to the development ordinance as it pertains to zoning districts. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to waive the requirement for three readings and move to approval. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 523 adopted and effective upon publication. Moved by Sadler seconded by Harrill to approve the MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE IOWA NORTHLAND REGIONAL COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS (INRCOG). The agreement will provide for INRCOG to prepare a grant application to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for a Resource Enhancement and Attraction Program (REAP) Grant for Phase II of the Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Project. Cost of grant writing will be $1,125 if the $75,000 grant application is fully funded. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-42 – INTENT TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING AND UTILIZE LOCAL FUNDS. The resolution formalizes the Council’s intent to apply for a grant for Phase II of the Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Project and to use local funds for completion of the project where necessary. Phase II of the project includes construction of a recreational trail from Main Street to 8th Street, construction of a shelter at Wolf Creek Park, lighting, benches, picnic tables and wayfinding signage. Estimated cost of Phase II is $100,990.00. Utilizing grants, the City’s share of the project would be approximately $22,490.00. Ambulance Captain July Grote requested permission to use ambulance reserve funds to purchase a second LUCAS 3 DEVICE for the City’s second ambulance. Fundraising efforts by the La Porte City Fire Association has secured $5,500 of the total cost of approximately $11,000. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to approve USE OF AMBULANCE FUNDS not to exceed $6,500 to purchase the second device. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-43 APPROVING TRANSFER OF FUNDS TO EQUIPMENT RESERVE. The resolution approves the transfer funds from the General Fund to the Equipment Reserve Fund as follows for future equipment purchases: Police $ 8,000 Fire Dept. $35,000 Parks $ 7,500 Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 17-44 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE GENERAL FUND TO THE LIBRARY TRUST FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $293.67 from the General Fund to the Library Trust Fund for revenues in excess of expenditures for special events, fundraisers and book sales for FY17. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-45 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE MUSEUM TRUST FUND TO THE GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $28,502.10 from the Museum Trust to the General Fund to reimburse all non-building related expenses for the Museum for FY17. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-46 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE GENERAL FUND TO THE EQUIPMENT RESERVE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $3,128.49 from the General Fund to the Fire Department Account in the Equipment Reserve Fund for Township revenues in excess of expenditures for FY17. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-47 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE GENERAL FUND TO THE EQUIPMENT RESERVE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $1,590.00 from the General Fund to the Fire Department Account in the Equipment Reserve Fund for Fire Calls for FY17. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Allsup to adopt RESOLUTION 17-48 ESTABLISHING CONTRACTOR PAYMENTS FOR LA PORTE CITY RECREATION LEAGUE. The resolution establishes a coaching fee of $500.00 for the season for Haley Dietrick as an Assistant Softball Coach for the 5th/6th softball team. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to adopt RESOLUTION 17-49 COMMITTING FUNDS TO THE REPAIR OF COMMUNITY TENNIS COURTS. The resolution commits an amount not to exceed $45,000 for the City’s share of the resurfacing and lighting repair costs for the community tennis courts. Under a 28E agreement, the City and Union Community School District will share equally in the costs. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 17-50 APPROVING TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM EQUIPMENT RESERVE TO WOLF CREEK REHABILITATION FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $10,000 from the Non Departmental Account in the Equipment Reserve Fund to the Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Fund for the completion of Phase I. Total cost for Phase I was $137,218.86 with REAP Grant Funds covering $75,000 of the costs and the City funding the remaining $62,218.86. The transfer will leave a balance of $2,781.14 in the Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Fund to be used for grant writing and other costs associated with Phase II. The City Council REVIEWED AN EMPLOYMENT AD FOR A GRADE II WASTE WATER OPERATOR. The City Clerk will place an ad for a Grade 2 Operator in the Waterloo Courier and Des Moines Register. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #11 – DOWNTOWN FAÇADE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT. The pay application totaled $149,192.12. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE OFFERING FITNESS CLASSES. The yoga classes would be offered in the morning and evening (depending on the level of interest) at the Community Center by a certified yoga instructor. A minimum of 5 participants would be required to cover the costs of the classes. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adjourn at 8:13 PM. Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, MayorCity of La Porte CityClaims for 7/24/2017General Fund Acco, Chemicals 894.60 Advanced Systems, Contract 134.56 AFLAC, Ins 305.35 Bader B, Bats- 224.59 Barz, J, Umpire Fees 100.00 Barz S, Umpire Fees 50.00 BH Abstract, Title Search 420.00 BH Waste, Contract 15,323.76 Brown H, Umpire Fees 50.00 Bryan Rock, Field Lime 25T 1,332.03 Carey J, Umpire Fees 250.00 City Laundering, Cleaning 619.07 CSC, Child Support 7.76 Cowell K, Umpire Fees 350.00 Crow D, Summer Reading 200.00 Devries R, Umpire Fees 250.00 Deitrick H, Asst Sb Coach 5/6 100.00 EFTPS, PR Taxes 11,888.71 Farmers State Bank, VISA 2,781.57 Fehl B, Umpire Fees 50.00 Fleshner T, Umpire Fees 50.00 Grote R, Umpire Fees 50.00 Holschlag K, Umpire Fees 50.00 Dakota Hora, Umpire Fees 50.00 Iowa League Of Cities, Sub 50.00 IPERS, Pension 7,268.33 Junior Library Guild, Subs 613.00 Keune H, Umpire Fees 50.00 LPC Insurance, Add’l Premium 2,587.00 LPC Telephone, Communications 788.23 LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,378.02 Lorenzen C, Umpire Fees-1 Game 50.00 LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 123.94 Monkeytown,10 X 13 Envelopes 19.37 Mullen C, Umpire Fees-1 Game 50.00 Bergankdv, Qtrly Server Check 200.00 Palmer B, Concessions Manager 550.00 Popular Subscription, Subs 404.17 US Postmaster, Stamps 147.00 Rempe B, Umpire Fees 200.00 Sams, Supplies 147.35 Slater T, Umpire Fees 650.00 St Clair Plumbing Inc, Sink Repair 81.43 Teamsters, Union Dues 73.43 Thomsen M, Rec Concessions 550.00 Thriftway, Supplies 119.27 Treasurer Of IA, Q2-17 Sls Tax 4,800.23 Urb’s Do It Best, Supplies 86.60 US Cellular, Cell Svc 149.26 Vinton Trophy & Awards, Plaques 173.00 Wellmark, Health/Dental Ins 10,335.11 Total General 69,176.74 Road Use Tax Fund Aspro Inc, Cold Mix 814.05 Brown S, Power Broom Attchmt 2,500.00 CSC, Child Support 199.19 Coots Materials, Materials 1,999.06 EFTPS, PR Taxes 1,476.47 Farmers State Bank, VISA 62.10 IPERS, Pension 1,785.71 LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 65.83 Powerplan, Antenna 28.99 Spence Farm Fertilizer, Roundup 75.08 Teamsters, Union Dues 32.09 Treasurer of IA, Q2-17 Sales Tax 531.83 Urb’s Do It Best, Supplies 150.27 Van Meter, Batteries 147.95 Wellmark, Health/Dental Ins 1.59 Total Road Use Tax 9,870.21 Equipment Replacement Fund Chavez C, Refund Shelter Rent 40.00 Total Equipment Replacement 40.00 Economic Development Fund Sams, Supplies 7.88 Total Economic Development 7.88 Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Fund Schmitz & Sons, Contract 95,040.00 Hog Slats, Inc, Water Access 3,307.00 Total Wolf Creek Rehab 98,347.00 DTR CDBG Grant Fund Cardinal Const, Pmt App 11 149,192.12 Total DTR CDBG Grant 149,192.12 Sewer Fund City Laundering, Cleaning 213.60 EFTPS, PR Taxes 425.43 Farmers State Bank, VISA 38.11 IPERS, Pension 545.98 LPC Telephone, Communications 93.21 LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,891.39 Teamsters, Union Dues 2.48 Test America Inc, Testing 695.10 Treasurer of IA, Q2-17 Sales Tax 607.14 Urb’s Do It Best, Supplies 131.37 US Cellular, Cell Svc 37.44 Wellmark, Health/Dental Ins 2,283.12 Total Sewer 8,964.37 Ambulance Fund Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 1,079.59 Care Ambulance Svc, Mutual Aid 250.00 Covenant Clinic, Testing 17.00 Covenant, Mutual Aid 128.00 EFTPS, PR Taxes 105.12 IPERS, Pension 144.61 LPC Telephone, Communications 122.57 LPC Utilities, Utilities 160.49 Treasurer of IA, Q2-17 Sales Tax 36.80 Urb’s Do It Best, Supplies 3.98 US Cellular, Cell Svc 38.94 Wellmark, Health/Dental Ins 1,837.50 Zoll, Maint. 510.00 Total Ambulance 4,434.60 Accounts Payable 340,032.92 Payroll Checks 34,875.24 Report Total 374,908.16 Fund RecapGeneral 98,946.02 Road Use Tax 13,443.57 Equipment Replacement 40.00 Economic Development 7.88 Wolf Creek Rehabilitation 98,347.00 DTR CDBG Gramt 149,192.12 Sewer 10,139.21 Ambulance 4,792.36 Grand Total 374,908.16