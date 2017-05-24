COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS May 22, 2017

Prior to the regular meeting, the City Council held a work session to discuss Main Street rehabilitation.

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on May 22, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Eric Allsup, Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council member Mike Johnson.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of May 8, 2017 and disbursements totaling $83,379.51.

Mayor Neil announced that the time and date had arrived for PUBLIC HEARING ON FY17 BUDGET AMENDMENT. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to received and place on file proof of publication. The amendment includes additional expenditures of $1,039,571, derived mainly from additional expenditures for capital projects including Bishop Avenue, Wolf Creek Rehabilitation and Downtown Façade Rehabilitation. Some of those expenditures had been budgeted in previous fiscal years, but not spent. Additional revenues for the amendment totaled $594,154, much of which are grants and owner contributions for the Downtown Façade Rehabilitation. Mayor Neil asked if any written comments were received, and there were none. Mayor Neil asked if there were comments from those in attendance, and there were none. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-24 AMENDING FY17 BUDGET.

The Council reviewed ADDITIONAL INSURANCE OPTIONS. Additional coverages offered include

Municipal Violent Crime ($250,000 limit) $ 222.00 premium

Employee Crime ($1,000,000 limit) $ 625.00 premium

Cyber Liability ($1,000,000 limit) $1,217.00 premium (net)

Loss of Income & Extra Expense ($1,000,000 limit)

$1,400.00 premium

Total Additional Premium $3,464.00

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to purchase the additional policies.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to adopt the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 520 ESTABLISHING CHAPTER 101 OF THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES – FOOTING DRAIN INSPECTION AND DISCONNECTION PROGRAM. The ordinance codifies the City’s footing drain inspection program including procedures for inspection, correction of illegal hookups and fee schedule for failure to inspect and/or correct. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to waive the requirement for three reading and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 4-1 with Allsup opposed and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 520 adopted and effective upon publication.

The Council reviewed draft documents for the FOOTING DRAIN INSPECTION AND DISCONNECTION PROGRAM. The documents included an initial notification of inspection letter to be sent to all residents, a follow up letter for those found with illegal hookups to the sanitary sewer system, and a list of frequently asked questions that will be included with notification letters and placed on the City website. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to approve the draft documents and move forward with the program beginning June 1, 2017.

Moved by Allsup seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-25 TO REPAY INTERFUND LOAN FROM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUND FOR WITHAM INTEREST PAYMENTS. The resolution approves the transfer of $1,800 from the Tax Increment Financing Fund to the Economic Development Fund.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-26 APPROVING THE TEMPORARY CLOSING OF CITY STREETS FOR THE FESTIVAL OF TRAILS CELEBRATION. The resolution approves street closures for the celebration June 15-18, 2017.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-27 ESTABLISHING A PETTY CASH POLICY. The resolution established practices for the handling of petty cash and City Hall, library, museum, aquatic center and ball diamonds.

The Council reviewed FIREWORKS LEGISLATION. On May 9, 2017, a bill allowing the sale and use of fireworks on certain dates and certain times was signed into law. The law also allows cities to prohibit or limit the use of fireworks by resolution or ordinance. Current City ordinance prohibits the sale of use of fireworks in the community.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-28 REGARDING THE USE OF FIREWORKS WITHIN THE CITY OF LA PORTE CITY. The resolution recognizes the changes to the State code regarding the use of fireworks and allows use inside the City limits as allowed by State code.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-29 REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREWORKS WITHIN THE CITY OF LAPORTE CITY. The resolution recognizes the changes to the State code regarding the sale of fireworks and allows use inside the City limits as allowed by State and City code.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Allsup to FORWARD TO PLANNING & ZONING REQUEST TO REVIEW ZONING DISTRICTS. The request from the Council is to review and make a recommendation on zoning districts that could allow sale of fireworks.

Moved by Allsup seconded by Sadler to APPROVE USE OF THE SOUTH SIDEWALK IN THE 200 BLOCK OF MAIN STREET FOR 2017 FARMERS MARKET. The market will take place every Friday from 4:00PM – 6:00PM beginning June 23, 2017.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to allocate $50.00 to purchase supplies for the PAINTED ROCK PROJECT.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to adjourn at 8:04PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

