The City Council of La Porte City will consider potential changes to City ordinances pertaining to the Main Street commercial district at their next meeting on June 10.

The first would include weight limits, restricting traffic in the Main Street commercial district to vehicles weighing no more than four tons.

The second would place a two hour parking limit in the Main Street commercial district between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM.

Parking restrictions in the 200 block of 3rd Street to facilitate large vehicle traffic will also be considered by the Council.