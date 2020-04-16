City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

April 13, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met electronically in regular session on April 13, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Hakeman seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Stuart Grote asked questions regarding the City conducting meetings electronically and whether the use of electronic meetings will become a regular occurrence. The Mayor responded that at this time the intent was to utilize total electronic meetings for as long as social distancing is recommended. Grote then asked about the summer mowing position and whether or not public works could do the work. The Mayor responded that at this time the City would hold off on hiring for the summer mowing position. Grote also inquired about the City’s contracting out of the sewer plant operations. The Mayor indicated that the City is required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to have a Grade 3 operator for the plant and the City believes that this contracting for the operations is best and most cost effective route to ensure that the City complies with the DNR requirements.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of March 23, 2020, Disbursements totaling $76,038.88, Clerk’s Report and Administrative Report for March 2020 and Approval of Liquor Permits for Casey’s.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 20-27 ALLOWING ELECTRONIC PUBLIC MEETINGS. The resolution allows for electronic meetings of City Council and advisory boards when in-person meetings are impossible or impractical.

Council members reviewed the bids received for the Sweet 2nd and 3rd Addition project.The City received two bids for the infrastructure work:

Midwest Concrete $602,379.70

Tschiggfrie Excavating $889,152.00

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 20-28 AWARDING BID FOR SWEET 2nd & 3rd ADDITION to Midwest Concrete in the amount of $602,379.70.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to AUTHORIZE THE MAYOR TO SIGN CONTRACT FOR MAIN STREET BRICK WITH GAVIN HISTORICAL SALVAGE. The contract with Gavin Historical Bricks is for the bricks that will be removed from Main Street during the reconstruction project. The total of the contract is $20,000.00.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 20-29 SETTING DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ADOPTION OF MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN FOR BLACK HAWK COUNTY. The plan is a countywide plan that covers all municipalities and non-incorporated areas of Black Hawk County. The public hearing will take place on April 7, 2020.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-30 TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION FOR A COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) OWNER-OCCUPIED HOUSING REHABILITATION GRANT TO THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (IEDA) IN 2020. The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments will apply for a housing rehabilitation grant on behalf of the City for low-to-moderate income homeowners.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to table RESOLUTION 20-31 SETTING TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING – WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to approve CONTRACT AMENDMENT – WOLF CREEK TRAIL & PARKING ENGINEERING. The amended contract includes additional scope of work in the amount of $15,754.50 for design and engineering for Wolf Creek Trail and Parking Lot.

The Council directed the Clerk to notify all individuals with MAY FACILITY RENTALS that as long as the Governor’s proclamation recommending social distancing and groups of no more than 10 that all facility rentals will be cancelled and fees refunded.

The Council discussed possible REMOVAL OF TREE IN THE COURTYARD. The Maple tree is split and there is question as to whether the tree will last. An arborist will be consulted to get an opinion on the condition of the tree.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE CHANGE ORDER #1 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. The change order is a material change for the water main at the intersection of Chestnut & Main as required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Total for Change Order #1 is an increase of $9,176.00. The Council reviewed other change order options for the Main Street Reconstruction Project to be formally approved at a future meeting.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:52 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 4/13/2020

Ability Network Inc, Subscription 150.00

Gordon Flesch Co, Contract 171.16

Advantage Administrators, Flex 372.70

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

Ahlers & Cooney, Sweet Addn 1,043.50

Aspro Inc, Cold Mix 703.00

Bergankdv, 3Yr Server Warranty 776.81

BHC Landfill, Misc Garbage 70.37

BH Waste Disposal, Contract 15,234.26

Black Hills Energy, Nat Gas 1,149.91

Carey L, Cc Rental Refund 75.00

CECHFP, Fuel 732.07

City Laundering, Cleaning 209.08

EFTPS, PR Taxes 10,334.91

Erdahl J, Paint 43.22

Gall’s Inc, Equip 194.65

Garys Thriftway, Supplies 155.83

GIS Benefits, Met Life 298.29

Hartz A, Boots 51.99

IA DNR., NPDES Permit – Sweet 375.00

IAWD Q1-20 Unemp 190.86

IPERS, Pension 7,885.29

LPC Ins, Employee Theft Prem 750.00

LPC Printing, Publications 518.54

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 420.22

Mercy One, Mutual Aid 408.00

Midwest Breathing, Testing 173.25

Murphy Tractor , Tooth 61.17

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 123.91

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

Powerplan, Parts 61.17

Sandee’s Limited, Vinyl 33.00

Superior Welding, Oxygen 36.05

Teamsters, Union Dues 230.00

Test America Inc, Testing 1,030.05

Tharp Designs, Sign 130.00

Treas of IA, Q1-20 Sales Tax 3,012.00

United Rentals, Coupling 92.28

Urb’s Do It Best Hdwe, Float 441.45

Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 21.00

Waterloo Bldg Maint, Roof Repair 130.80

Wellmark, Health/Dental Ins 15,604.49

Williams R, Uniform Reimb 64.16

Total Accounts Payable 63,839.90

Total Payroll Checks 35,149.88

Report Total 98,989.78

Fund Recap

General 80,706.74

Equipment Replacement 75.00

Road Use Tax 9,376.15

Sweet 2nd Addition 1,594.96

Sewer 5,119.96

Ambulance 2,116.97

Grand Total 98,989.78

March 2020 Receipts

General 60,413.17

Equipment Replacement 1,865.86

Economic Development 65.25

Road Use Tax 11,582.70

Employee Benefits 3,507.58

Special Revenue TIF 4,800.94

Debt Service 4,713.50

Main Street Rehab 5.00

Permanent Funds 3,736.09

Sewer 33,077.02

Ambulance 10,750.84

March 2020 Receipts 134,517.95