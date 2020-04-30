City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

April 27, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met electronically in regular session on April 27, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council member Brett Hakeman.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of April 13, 2020, Disbursements totaling $251,289.49, and Police Report for March 2020.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDMENT #7 LA PORTE CITY URBAN RENEWAL AREA. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to receive and place on file proof of publication. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to receive and place on file REPORT OF TAXING AUTHORITY CONSULTATION MEETING. There were no public comments received. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-31 ADOPTING AMENDMENT #7 LA PORTE CITY URBAN RENEWAL AREA. The resolution removes the area of Sweet 3rd Addition from the La Porte City Urban Renewal Area.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDMENT #2 SWEET ADDITION URBAN RENEWAL AREA. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to open the public hearing. Moved by Smith, seconded by Sadler to receive and place on file proof of publication. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to receive and place on file REPORT OF TAXING AUTHORITY CONSULTATION MEETING. There were no public comments received. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-32 ADOPTING AMENDMENT #SWEET ADDITION URBAN RENEWAL AREA. The resolution adds the area of Sweet 3rd Addition to the Sweet Addition Urban Renewal Area.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for PUBLIC HEARING ON MULTI JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to receive and place on file proof of publication. There were no public comments received. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-33 ADOPTING MULTI JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN. The plan is a county wide planning tool that identifies known and potential hazards in the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.

The Council discussed staffing levels in the public works department. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and to facilitate social distancing public works has not been working with a full crew, and likely will not be for the near future. In addition, with the outsourcing of the sewer treatment plant, the public works committee recommended that the Council lay off one employee. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to place public works employee Allen Hartz on lay off and to pay Hartz’ health and dental insurance premiums for an additional two months, through July 31, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to APPROVE AGREEMENT WITH AHLERS & COONEY FOR BOND COUNSEL SERVICES. The agreement is for bond services for the Main Street and Sweet Addition projects. Estimate for services is not to exceed $15,600.00.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-34 SETTING TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON AUTHORIZATION OF $3,600,000 in GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS. The public hearing will take place on May 11, 2020.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-35 SETTING TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON AUTHORIZATION OF $600,000 in GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS. The public hearing will take place on May 11, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON FY20 BUDGET AMENDMENT. The public hearing will take place on May 26, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to allow the La Porte City Ag and Historical Museum to remove plants and garden art from the garden area behind the Veteran’s Memorial and along the west side of the museum building. The museum will either use the plants and garden art in the garden next to the fire station museum, or sell as a fund raiser with proceeds going to the Museum fund with the City. The garden will be torn out to make room for waterproofing of the museum foundation.

The Council discussed possible REMOVAL OF TREE IN THE COURTYARD. The City consulted with an arborist who indicated that the tree would likely need to be removed in the next 5 to 10 years. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to remove the tree in the green space in the 200 Block of Main Street.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE CHANGE ORDER #2 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. The change order includes adjustments for changes to street lighting, below grade foundation work, museum foundation waterproofing and security equipment. Total for Change Order #2 is decrease of $107,146.00.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:53PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 4/27/2020

Access Syst, Contract 73.92

Advantage Admin, Flex 265.24

Arbor Care, Tree Assessment 75.00

Biller Press, 500 Parking Tickets 313.06

BHC Sheriff, Range Usage-Fy21 500.00

BMC Aggregates, Roadstone 551.77

Book Farm, Books 507.65

Dabillo R, Refund Shelter 100.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 5,213.90

Farmers State Bank, Visa 4,731.11

Gordon Flesch Co, Contract 30.96

IA Dept PH, Pool & Slide Renewal 70.00

IA Dept PS, Iowa System 300.00

IPERS, Pension 7,645.82

Krivachek Supply, Hand Sanitizer 54.00

LPC Ins Agency, Renewal 179,525.00

LPC, Subscription Renewal 20.00

LPC Connect, Communications 955.35

La Porte City Utilities, Elec 6,153.37

LPC Motor Supply, Lift Support 43.48

Miller Window Svc, Cleaning 97.00

Motorhead Mayhem, Svc 32.90

MSA Prof Svc, Wolf Creek Proj 11,581.50

Peopleservice, Inc, WW Cont 12,265.00

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 56.97

Teamsters, Union Dues 115.00

Treas of IA, State Tax 1,748.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 674.26

Total Accounts Payable 233,700.26

Total Payroll Checks 17,589.23

Report Total 251,289.49

Fund Recap

General 86,000.99

Equipment Replacement 100.00

Road Use Tax 8,154.91

Employee Benefits 92,898.26

Wolf Creek Rehab 11,581.50

Main Street Rehab 75.00

Sewer 40,020.51

Ambulance 12,458.32

Grand Total 251,289.49